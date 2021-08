Lake Helen’s mayoral election will whittle a field of three down to two with an Aug. 17 primary, unless one of the three gets more than 50 percent of the votes cast. If needed, a general election will be held Nov. 2 for the seat of mayor. Either way, on Nov. 2, voters will choose a city commissioner for Zone 2 — incumbent Kelly Frasca will face Heather Rutledge, a first-time candidate.