Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

FibroGen tumbles as FDA says new study needed for marquee anemia drug

By Ron Leuty
Posted by 
San Francisco Business Times
San Francisco Business Times
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The road to the first approval in the 27-year-old company's history got rockier, with the FDA saying another costly, time-consuming study would be needed.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

San Francisco Business Times

San Francisco Business Times

San Francisco, CA
800
Followers
2K+
Post
110K+
Views
ABOUT

The San Francisco Business Times provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/sanfrancisco
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marquee#Anemia#Fibrogen
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
Related
Cambridge, MAPosted by
TheStreet

Agios Announces FDA Acceptance And Priority Review Of New Drug Application For Mitapivat For Treatment Of Adults With Pyruvate Kinase Deficiency

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AGIO) - Get Report, a leader in the field of cellular metabolism developing and delivering innovative treatments for genetically defined diseases, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted the company's New Drug Application (NDA) for mitapivat for the treatment of adults with pyruvate kinase (PK) deficiency. The NDA was granted a Priority Review designation and has been given a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) action date of February 17, 2022, accelerating the review time from 10 months to six months from the day of filing acceptance. The FDA's Priority Review designation is given to investigational medicines that treat a serious condition and offer significant improvements in safety or effectiveness.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Benzinga

Agios' Rare Anemia Drug Application Under FDA Priority Review

The FDA has accepted Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc's (NASDAQ: AGIO) marketing application seeking approval for mitapivat for pyruvate kinase (PK) deficiency. Under Priority Review designation, the agency's action date is assigned as of February 17, 2022. Related: Agios Pharma Files US Application For Mitapivat In PK Deficiency. Mitapivat application is under...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer, This New Study Is a "Wakeup Call," Biden Aide Says

After finally getting vaccinated, you may have felt like your days of worrying about catching COVID were behind you. Unfortunately, the Delta variant has complicated things. As the more contagious strain of the virus—now dominant in the U.S.—continues to spread far and wide, vaccinated people are worried about the potential for breakthrough COVID infections. And while the vast majority of these cases are thankfully mild, one recent study found that those who got the Pfizer vaccine may be even less protected from breakthrough Delta variant infections than expected.
Boulder, CObizwest.com

Muscular Dystrophy drug maker on FDA fast track

BOULDER — Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: EWTX) said a drug it’s developing was given fast track status by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. BizWest is accepting nominations for the IQ Awards, recognizing local divisions of national/international companies that have been instrumental in developing the most innovative products and services.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Get a Pfizer Booster, Expect These Side Effects, New Study Says

Study after study has found that currently available COVID-19 vaccines offer plenty of protection against the virus. But the arrival of multiple variants has had some health experts concerned that a follow-up dose may be needed to ensure the vaccines stay effective against the mutated strains. In the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has held off on recommending a third shot, citing a lack of data on how effective the vaccines remain over time and how people might react to the extra dose. Now, new research has some initial insight into which side effects you might be able to expect after getting a booster shot from Pfizer specifically.
Medical & Biotechbeckershospitalreview.com

FDA new drug applications to cost more than $3M in 2022

Starting in 2022, drugmakers filing new drug applications with clinical data will have to pay the FDA $3.1 million. The FDA's fee for new drugs with clinical data has risen from a little more than $2 million in 2017 to $3.1 million in 2022. The 2022 fee for FDA approval...
Medical & Biotechbiospace.com

Ipsen Voluntarily Withdraws FDA Submission for FOP Drug

After discussions with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Paris-based Ipsen withdrew its New Drug Application (NDA) for palovarotene. The drug is being developed for the prevention of heterotropic ossification, which is new bone formation in people with fibrodysplasia ossificans progressive (FOP). FOP is an ultra-rare genetic disease marked...
HealthMedscape News

FDA Approves First Drug for Idiopathic Hypersomnia

UPDATED with comments August 13, 2032 // The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved an oral solution of calcium, magnesium, potassium, and sodium oxybates (Xywav) for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia in adults, the company announced in a news release. It marks the second approval for Xywav. As...
Medical & Biotechpharmatimes.com

US rejects AZ and FibroGen’s anaemia drug roxadustat

The US Food and Drug Administration (US) has handed AstraZeneca a complete response letter (CRL) regarding its anaemia drug roxadustat. AZ had submitted a new drug application for roxadustat to the FDA for the treatment of anaemia of chronic kidney disease (CKD) in both non-dialysis dependent (NDD) and dialysis-dependent (DD) adult patients.
FDAwksu.org

FDA's Drug Approval Process Under Scrutiny

The Food and Drug Administration’s fast-track drug approval process is under scrutiny following criticism of the way it approved a controversial Alzheimer’s drug. Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with STAT’s Nicholas Florko. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Weight Lossroyalexaminer.com

FDA grants accelerated approval to new Alzheimer’s drug

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved a new drug to treat Alzheimer’s disease, according to the American Hospital Association. Developed by drugmaker Biogen, Aduhelm is the first medication approved for the treatment of Alzheimer’s since 2003. The controversial approval has sparked fierce debates as the approval comes after an independent advisory committee recommended that the agency reject the drug, according to CBS News.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Benzinga

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Xeris Gets OK For Initiating Hyperthyroidism Study, Merck-Eisai Snag FDA Approval For Drug Combo, Decision Day For Jazz Pharma

Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours:. (Biotech Stocks Hitting 52-week Highs Aug. 11) Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADGI) (IPOed Friday) Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNY) Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTKB) Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELYM) (IPOed...
Diseases & Treatmentshealio.com

FDA rejects roxadustat for anemia of chronic kidney disease

The FDA issued a complete response letter to FibroGen indicating it cannot approve the company’s new drug application that seeks approval of roxadustat for anemia of chronic kidney disease. The agency requested additional clinical study of roxadustat be conducted before the application is resubmitted. Roxadustat (FibroGen/AstraZeneca) acts as a hypoxia-inducible...

Comments / 0

Community Policy