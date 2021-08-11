Cancel
Washington County, PA

West Virginia man killed after tree falls on car in Washington County

By WPXI.com News Staff
Posted by 
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 6 days ago
CANTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A West Virginia man was killed, and his passenger was taken to the hospital, when a tree fell on their vehicle in Washington County.

A passing driver found the vehicle with the tree on top of it. Floyd Stephen, 53, of Follansbee, West Virginia was in the driver’s seat and died, according to the Washington County coroner’s office,

The passenger told investigators a tree on the opposite side of Jefferson Avenue in Canton Township began to fall as they passed, then landed on the roof shortly before 2:30 Wednesday afternoon.

While it’s not clear what caused the tree to fall, severe storms pushed through the majority of the region around the same time.

©2021 Cox Media Group

WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
