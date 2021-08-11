Cancel
Seahawks release DE Aldon Smith

Cover picture for the articleThe Seattle Seahawks released defensive end Aldon Smith on Wednesday, and in a corresponding move, signed linebacker Lakiem Williams to the 90-man roster. Smith signed a one-year, $1.127 million contract with the Seahawks on April 15, although an arrest warrant was issued for him two days later in Louisiana on a second-degree battery charge. He was accused of choking a man unconscious after an altercation in a coffee shop.

