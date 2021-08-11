Cancel
El Dorado, AR

Three days and counting!

Arkansas Times
Arkansas Times
Get your tickets to The Avett Brothers + Robert Earl Keen at El Dorado’s Murphy Arts District August 14th!. Three-time Grammy Award nominees The Avett Brothers made waves with their 2009 major label debut, “I And Love And You,” which landed at #16 on the Billboard Top 200 & garnered critical acclaim. The group is known for their mix of bluegrass, country, punk, pop melodies, folk, rock and roll, indie rock, honky tonk, and ragtime to produce their unique sound.

arktimes.com

