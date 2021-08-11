Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

GHC names new Assistant Vice President of Academic Resources and Retention

wrganews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeorgia Highlands College (GHC) has named Michelle Lockett as Assistant Vice President of Academic Resources and Retention. Lockett will supervise the Student Support Services Center, Academic Tutoring Center, Grants Administration, Office of the Registrar, and the Center of Excellence in Teaching and Learning. Lockett has extensive experience in higher education,...

www.wrganews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ghc#Georgia Military College#Georgia Highlands College#Private Sectors#Student Support Services#Ghc#Grants Administration#Office Of The Registrar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Related
informnny.com

JCC appoints new Associate Vice President of STEM and Health Profession

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson Community College has appointed a new Associate Vice Presidents of its STEM and Health Professions. Dr. Scott Schaeffer, D.C., has joined SUNY Jefferson as the role of Associate Vice President for Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics (STEM) and Health Professions. He filled the role of Linda Dittrich, who retired from the position in April 2021.
Lancaster, CAavc.edu

Meet Our New Vice Presidents

AVC recently welcomed Isabelle Saber as the new Vice President of Academic Affairs. After emigrating to the US with her family, Saber began her studies at Glendale Community College where she remained for 26 years in the consecutive roles of student, tutor, supplemental instruction leader, classified staff, adjunct instructor, and full-time faculty. Saber subsequently transitioned to administrative roles in other districts where she served in the capacities of instructional dean and vice president of academic affairs. She is passionate about the role of the community college in higher education and its unparalleled potential in improving lives and providing access to all. Saber is excited to join the AVC team and looks forward to collaborating with all groups on campus, and within the community, to facilitate student success and support AVC’s continued role as the region's engine of economic advancement. Welcome Isabelle Saber!
Norfolk, NEnortheast.edu

Dvorak, Gibson named new associate vice presidents

NORFOLK, Neb. – Northeast Community College has named two associate vice presidents prior to the start of the new academic year. Jessica Dvorak has been selected as associate vice president of human resources with Danielle Gibson chosen as associate vice president of institutional research and analytics, a new position at the College.
Columbia, MOColumbia Missourian

Stephens College hires two new vice presidents

Two new vice presidents will join Stephens College on Sept. 1 to lead the strategic marketing and enrollment management departments, according to a Monday news release from the college. Derrell Carter will serve as the vice president for strategic marketing. Steve Pankey will be the vice president for enrollment management.
Sterling, KSsterling.edu

Earle ’91 named vice president for advancement

Sterling College has announced David Earle as the College’s vice president for advancement. Earle previously served as associate vice president for advancement after rejoining his alma mater in the spring of 2020. The College is completing its $25 million SterlingNOW capital campaign and Sterling seeks to engage more alumni with volunteering and philanthropic giving. Sterling’s strategic fundraising priorities focus on initiatives that boost student access and success, including increased scholarship support and experiential learning opportunities.
Milwaukee, WIUrban Milwaukee

Steven Lee Hansen named MIAD Vice President of Academic Affairs

MILWAUKEE (August 10, 2021) – Steven Lee Hansen has been named Vice President of Academic Affairs at the Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design (MIAD). He began his role August 1. Hansen most recently served as the chief academic officer of the Munson-Williams-Proctor School of Art and dean of PrattMWP...
Greensboro, NCtribuneledgernews.com

Antioch College names new president

Aug. 4—The Antioch College Board of Trustees announced Wednesday that Jane Fernandes will serve as the college's third president since their relaunch as an independent institution in 2010. She was most recently president of Guilford College in Greensboro, North Carolina, and will begin her term on Aug. 16, according to...
North Canton, OHwalsh.edu

Dr. Ute Lahaie Named Associate Vice President of Institutional Effectiveness and Assessment

Walsh University recently announced the appointment of Ute Lahaie, Ph.D. as Associate Vice President of Institutional Effectiveness and Assessment. Her responsibilities include oversight of the university’s institutional accreditation, compliance reporting, outcomes assessment, and academic program reviews. In addition, she serves as the HLC Assurance Coordinator and the HLC Data Update Coordinator, and she is responsible for the preparation of reports and accreditation-related materials for the Higher Learning Commission.
College Park, MDumd.edu

Message from the Vice President: Welcoming New Leaders

The following message was sent to the Division of Student Affairs, Dr. Patty Perillo, on August 5, 2021. I am very excited to write to you today about our national search processes for senior leadership positions in the Division of Student Affairs, notably the Assistant Vice President (AVP) for the engagement areas and our inaugural Assistant Vice President & Dean of Students (AVP/DOS). I want to thank the members of both the AVP and AVP/DOS search committees chaired by Dr. Mary Hummel and Dr. Warren Kelley respectively. The search committees did stellar work and produced incredibly strong and diverse pools of finalists. I appreciate all that Mary, Warren, the search committees, and Earl Cabellon, search firm liaison, did to provide us with rich opportunities.
Tuscaloosa, ALua.edu

Susan Norton Named Senior Associate Vice President for Human Resources

The University of Alabama has named Susan Norton as its senior associate vice president for human resources effective Oct. 1. “We are very excited to welcome Susan Norton to The University of Alabama as our senior associate vice president for human resources,” said Matt Fajack, UA’s vice president for the Division of Finance and Operations. “Her professional expertise will enhance the University’s ability to recruit, develop, serve and retain the best faculty and staff for years to come.”
Ithaca, NYithaca.edu

Student Success and Retention Resources

This spring the Retention and Engagement Strategy Team [REST] met with a diverse spectrum of campus partners who shared their current retention and student success practices and suggestions for new strategies. We have compiled two resources for individuals and groups across campus:. Retention Strategies to Support Student Success (menu) We...
Los Angeles, CApasadenanow.com

Caltech Announces New Vice President for Administration

Karen Sisson, a well-respected financial leader who currently serves as vice president for business and finance at Kalamazoo College, will join Caltech on October 1, 2021, as vice president for administration and chief financial officer (VPA/CFO). “In this pivotal role, Karen will oversee the campus budget and balance sheet, serve...
Collegesgvsu.edu

GVSU names new vice president for University Development

Laura Aikens has been named Grand Valley State University's vice president for University Development and executive director of the Grand Valley University Foundation. President Philomena V. Mantella said Aikens brings rich fundraising experience and proven leadership skills to the position. Aikens most recently served as senior vice president for CCS Fundraising, one of the nation’s most prestigious fundraising consulting firms.
Educationhometownheadlines.com

Highlands’ dental hygiene students clean up (on board exams). GHC names Michelle Lockett as Assistant Vice President of Academic Resources and Retention.

Media release: Every single dental hygiene student who graduated from GHC this year completed their graduation requirements and passed both the National Board Dental Hygiene Exam and the Central Regional Dental Testing Services clinical board examination. Around 20 students were tested. Dental hygiene licensure in Georgia requires that graduates from...
Clarksville, ARozarks.edu

Pelts Named Vice President of Student Success

Dody Pelts has been named vice president for student success, U of O President Richard Dunsworth announced this week. Pelts has served as the director of the Jones Learning Center since July of 2019. Prior to that she was assistant director of the JLC for 12 years. “Dody has spent...
Waleska, GAreinhardt.edu

Reinhardt University welcomes new vice president for academic affairs

Reinhardt University is proud to welcome John D. Miles, Ph.D., as Vice President for Academic Affairs (VPAA). Dr. Miles joins Reinhardt at a time of great opportunity and momentum. “The VPAA search committee reviewed over 60 qualified applicants for this important position,” explained Reinhardt President Mark A. Roberts, Ph.D. “Dr. Miles's application rose to the top early in the process, but his honest and warm engagement with our campus community identified him as the right leader to move Reinhardt's dynamic and high-quality academic programs to the next stage of development.”
Wheeling, WVwestliberty.edu

WLU Announces New College, Academic Leaders Named

WEST LIBERTY, W.Va., Aug. 16, 2021 — As the 2021 – 2022 school year begins, West Liberty University announces academic changes now in place. WLU has combined two of its colleges, the College of Liberal Arts and the College of Arts and Communication into the restructured College of Liberal and Creative Arts.
Columbia, MOmissouri.edu

John Middleton named assistant vice chancellor

John Middleton has been named assistant vice chancellor for the University of Missouri. Middleton has more than 20 years of experience as a professor and researcher in MU’s College of Veterinary Medicine. In his new role, Middleton will work closely with MU cabinet members and constituents to effectively coordinate efforts...

Comments / 0

Community Policy