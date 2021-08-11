Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Bend County, TX

Local Crime

thekatynews.com
 8 days ago

Richmond Man Arrested for Possession of Child Pornography. By George Slaughter A 57-year-old Richmond man has been arrested on charges of possession of child pornography, with additional charges pending further investigation. Steven Ray Herman was arrested following a multi-agency investigation. On July 29, the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC)/Human Trafficking Unit executed a search warrant in Rosenberg as part of that investigation. Deputies worked with the Texas Attorney General’s Office, U.S. Marshals, and the Fort Bend County District […]

thekatynews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Harris County, TX
Richmond, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Richmond, TX
City
Rosenberg, TX
Fort Bend County, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
County
Fort Bend County, TX
Rosenberg, TX
Crime & Safety
Harris County, TX
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lawrence Reed
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Shooting#Murder#Johnny Ray#General S Office#U S Marshals#Houston Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Fox News

Hurricane Grace makes landfall in Mexico

Hurricane Grace made landfall early Thursday morning just south of Tulum, Mexico. The Category 1 hurricane brought dangerous storm surge, heavy rainfall and strong winds to the region. Power lines and tree branches were knocked down in Playa del Carmen – just north of Grace's center – and Quintana Roo...
Posted by
Fox News

Will Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine recipients need booster too?

The plan for booster shots laid out by health officials on Wednesday applies to Americans who received both doses of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, but for the nearly 14 million who received Johnson & Johnson’s one-dose jab, the details are not yet clear. According to the Centers for Disease Control...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Hill

Chaos mars Afghan evacuation efforts; Biden criticism builds

Violence on the road to Kabul’s airport and chaos at the gates are hampering efforts to evacuate Americans and vulnerable Afghans looking to flee the country following the Taliban takeover. Adding to the mayhem is mixed messaging from the State Department, which is urging Americans and those with travel documents...

Comments / 0

Community Policy