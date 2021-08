A teenager from Hutchinson is in custody and facing a number of charges after a chase that began in Harvey County and went into Reno and Sedgwick counties. Harvey County deputies and the Kansas Highway Patrol were chasing a 2000 Ford Mustang on Tuesday, and the chase was ended at Reno County. Officials received calls from motorists that the car was speeding in excess of 100 miles an hour, even after the chase had ended.