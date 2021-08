Guilty Gear Strive has been doing very well since its release earlier in the year. It has shattered records for the number of players online, helped in part by its fantastic rollback netcode. A few weeks ago, the first DLC character arrived in the game, known as Goldlewis Dickinson. Goldlewis started out as a character featured in the game’s story mode and has now moved on to become a fully playable character. This trend shall continue with the game’s next DLC character. Except this time, it’s a fan-favorite character. Jack-O’ is coming to Guilty Gear Strive, and there’s a brand new trailer out which shows them off.