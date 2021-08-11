Derek Carr Shares Honest Admission On Teammate Marcus Mariota

Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater said he’s been reflecting on his severe knee injury sustained with the Vikings in 2016 and has been using his past as motivation. “I’ve found myself thinking about it more lately than I have in the past,” Bridgewater said, via Jeff Legwold of ESPN. “Just about the day I was injured and up until this point. Because I use it as motivation now. Before I used to just brush it off like, man, it happened, keep going. Now it’s just like, man, here I am where I could have been counted out. I almost had to have my leg amputated and things like that, and it’s like when I wake up in the morning I’m blessed. I get an opportunity to put my feet on the ground and go out here and play football, a game that I love to play. So I have so much fun playing this game now, more fun than I ever have, the more that I think what I went through here.”