Derek Carr Shares Honest Admission On Teammate Marcus Mariota

By Chris Rosvoglou
The Spun
The Spun
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr will be cheering on Marcus Mariota when the preseason begins this weekend. However, that comes with an important caveat that needs to be mentioned. Carr told reporters that he hopes Mariota “balls out” on Saturday, but only to a certain extent. “I hope he...

