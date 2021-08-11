Chino Valley Fire District Steps In To Help Fill Paramedic Shortage In San Bernardino County

Deputies checking out a possible residential burglary at a Moreno Valley house found it filled with marijuana plants and the equipment used to grow them, authorities said Sunday, Aug. 8. The discovery was made about 8:40 a.m. Sunday in the 15000 block of La Casa Drive, according to Sgt. Marcos Acosta of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. “A search warrant was subsequently authored and executed which resulted in the collection of over 1,600 plants and multiple pieces of equipment used in the illegal cultivation,” Acosta said. “The interior of the home had been converted into a cultivation home with no usable living space left.” Deputies found a watering system, multiple gallons of chemicals and lighting used to cultivate marijuana, he said. “Homes converted t.
Comments / 0