The Unexpected Celebrity Who Wants To Stream With Corpse Husband

At this point, it shouldn't come as a surprise when a celebrity wants to work with Corpse Husband. Fans lost their minds over his Twitter exchange with Halsey, and then Corpse teamed up with famous rapper Machine Gun Kelly to record the song "Daywalker." Perhaps the most notable moment in his career was when Corpse Husband joined Jimmy Fallon's stream of "Among Us" before a television audience. Indeed, with a resume like that, it seems possible that the popular streamer could collaborate with anyone. Even so, Howie Mandel may not be the first person who comes to mind when you consider potential co-hosts.