Congress & Courts

Senate Democrats unfazed by GOP police funding proposal

By ALAN FRAM, Associated Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — Sometimes, lawmakers in Congress concoct amendments that are so politically devastating to the rival party that they provoke terror, fury or grudging admiration. Tuesday night, a proposal by Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville did not do that. Instead, the Alabama freshman's attempt to embarrass Democrats on the issue of...

Cory Booker couldn’t help himself. The Democratic senator from New Jersey took to the Senate floor on Tuesday night to express his “excitement” over a controversial measure regarding police funding. Alabama Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville introduced Amendment 3113 to the Democrats’ $3.5 trillion spending bill with the goal of cutting federal funding for jurisdictions that defund their police departments.

