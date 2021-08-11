8 Things We Learned From the New U.N. IPCC Climate Report
The new U.N. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report on the current climate crisis has made news this week for offering a bleak picture of the state of global climate change, especially poignant while major fires and heat waves blanket California, Greece, and Siberia. The world could look very different, with more and more extreme weather and heat effects, unless we change global industry very soon.www.popularmechanics.com
Comments / 0