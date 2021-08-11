Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

8 Things We Learned From the New U.N. IPCC Climate Report

By Caroline Delbert
Popular Mechanics
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new U.N. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report on the current climate crisis has made news this week for offering a bleak picture of the state of global climate change, especially poignant while major fires and heat waves blanket California, Greece, and Siberia. The world could look very different, with more and more extreme weather and heat effects, unless we change global industry very soon.

www.popularmechanics.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nature Climate Change#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Climate Science#Ipcc#Permafrost
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Global Warming
Country
Greece
Related
Scienceuticaphoenix.net

After 30 Years Studying Climate, Scientist Declares:

And colleague says “global warming” no longer strong enough term. “Global heating is technically more correct because we are talking about changes in the energy balance of the planet.”. By Jake Johnson, staff writer. Declaring that after three decades of studying the climate he’s “never been as worried” about the...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Guardian

Climate crisis: Scientists spot warning signs of Gulf Stream collapse

Climate scientists have detected warning signs of the collapse of the Gulf Stream, one of the planet’s main potential tipping points. The research found “an almost complete loss of stability over the last century” of the currents that researchers call the Atlantic meridional overturning circulation (AMOC). The currents are already at their slowest point in at least 1,600 years, but the new analysis shows they may be nearing a shutdown.
Berkeley, CADaily Californian

‘No time to lose’: Berkeley Lab scientists contribute to crucial climate report

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, or IPCC, released a report Aug. 7 regarding the current state of Earth’s climate. Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory climate scientist and drafting author of the report Charles Koven said the U.S. Global Change Research Program invited potential American researchers to apply. Researchers were then evaluated by the IPCC Bureau, which assembled an international selection of climate science experts.
EnvironmentPhys.org

Climate scientist on UN report: Just as bad as we expected

In a major United Nations report released last Monday, the more than 230 scientists who make up the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change described "unprecedented" climate change over the past century and warned in similarly unambiguous language that the world will descend further into catastrophic warming absent rapid and aggressive action to cut emissions of carbon dioxide and other heat-trapping gases. We asked Peter Huybers, a professor of Earth and planetary sciences, about the research behind the report, the panel's first since 2013, and the harrowing details contained within it.
EnvironmentNew Haven Register

'Code Red for Humanity': New U.N. Climate Report Raises Alarm on Warming

The world is on a dire climate path, and the commitments of global governments to curb greenhouse-gas emissions are still woefully insufficient to blunt dangerous warming. That’s the takeaway from the latest report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, the United Nation’s climate agency, released Monday morning. The U.N. secretary general, António Guterres, called the report “a code red for humanity.”
Environmentwsau.com

Reactions to landmark U.N. climate science report

(Reuters) – Eight years after its last full update on climate science, the United Nations on Monday published a report that delivered even starker warnings about how human-induced climate change is affecting the planet – and how damaging the impacts might get. The U.N. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC)...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reason.com

The Scariest Predictions in the New U.N. Climate Report Are Also the Most Unlikely

"It is unequivocal that human influence has warmed the atmosphere, ocean and land," declares the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) in its new Sixth Assessment Report. "Widespread and rapid changes in the atmosphere, ocean, cryosphere and biosphere have occurred." The climate scientists who assembled and curated the data inform us that the average temperature of the globe is now 1.1°C (about 2°F) higher than the average temperature of the 1850–1900 period.
EnvironmentScience Now

Climate change ‘unequivocal’ and ‘unprecedented,’ says new U.N. report

The hundreds of climate experts who compiled the mammoth new climate report released today by the U.N. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) had to work under unprecedented pandemic conditions. At vast meetings forced online, scientists wrestled with how to convey the extent of the global crisis and the urgent need to act. It was uncanny to see “the echoes of one crisis in another,” says Claudia Tebaldi, a climate scientist at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory and one of the authors of the report.
EnvironmentWashington Post

The U.N.’s dire climate report confirms: We’re out of time

We’re out of time. It’s as simple as that. If the world immediately takes bold, coordinated action to curb climate change, we face a future of punishing heat waves, deadly wildfires and devastating floods — and that’s the optimistic scenario, according to an alarming new U.N. report. If, on the other hand, we continue down the road of half-measures and denial that we’ve been stuck on since scientists first raised the alarm, the hellscape we leave to our grandchildren will be unrecognizable.
Environmentpbs.org

U.N. climate report paints grim future for humanity

A new report out Monday warns that global temperatures will continue rising in coming decades, and that human activity is driving that increase. Those are among the conclusions reached by the U.N.'s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. Michael Oppenheimer, a professor of geosciences and international affairs at Princeton University, joins William Brangham to discuss.
EnvironmentPosted by
TIME

The Latest IPCC Report Says We're Probably Going to Pass the 1.5°C Climate Threshold. What's Next?

Three years ago the United Nations climate science body issued a landmark report warning that the planet was on track to blow past efforts to limit global warming to 1.5°C above preindustrial levels, a threshold that it warned would bring catastrophic and irreversible effects of climate change. But in that same report, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) emphasized that many paths remained open for us to limit that damage—so long as we acted immediately.
Environmentthefreepress.ca

Nelson climate scientist responds to dire new IPCC report

A local climate scientist thinks the latest report from the Inter-Governmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) contains the same dire warning we have heard for the past several decades, but it is more confident in its findings. Mel Reasoner says the report released this month, Climate Change 2021: The Physical...
EnvironmentFortune

The IPCC states that humanity is unequivocally to blame for rising temperatures

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. An epochal new report from the world’s top climate scientists warns that the planet will warm to 1.5° Celsius in the next two decades without drastic moves to eliminate greenhouse gas pollution. The finding from the United Nations-backed group throws a key goal of the Paris Agreement into danger as signs of climate change become apparent across every part of the world.
Environmentwvgazettemail.com

Guest editorial: When will U.S. heed warnings on climate?

This editorial originally appeared in the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and was distributed by the Associated Press. How many times must the world’s scientific community warn that climate catastrophe is coming before the world’s governments and citizens listen? A new United Nations report paints the most dire picture yet, predicting that the recent years’ unprecedented increases in global average temperature — and resulting intensification of hurricanes, droughts, wildfires and rising sea levels — are edging toward the point where the climate damage will become irreversible. In America and around the globe, it’s time to stop debating with those who ignore ominous facts and take action to drastically cut greenhouse gas emissions.
Environmentparabolicarc.com

Statement from NOAA Administrator Rick Spinrad on New IPCC Report

Reaction to IPCC 6th Assessment Report from Working Group 1. “Today, scientists from across the globe delivered the most up-to-date assessment of the ways in which the climate is changing. It is a sobering IPCC report that finds that human influence is, unequivocally, causing climate change, and it confirms the impacts are widespread and rapidly intensifying.
EnvironmentNew Scientist

Will the IPCC report help focus politicians' minds on climate change?

World leaders must drastically scale up their plans to curb CO2 emissions if humanity is to avoid the worst consequences of a warming world outlined in last week’s report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC). Unfortunately, there is no sign of that happening yet, but observers say the publication should boost political action on emissions.
EnvironmentWashington Post

Mr. Will is wrong on the effects of climate change

In his Aug. 12 op-ed, “The climate threat’s certainty melts away,” George F. Will cited a former chief scientist at BP (the folks who brought us the Deepwater Horizon disaster) to make the case that climate change is really nothing to worry about. Among misleading “facts” Mr. Will offered: “The average warmest temperature across the United States . . . is about what it was in 1900.” Note “warmest.” But the overall average temperature has risen unequivocally, and dramatically.

Comments / 0

Community Policy