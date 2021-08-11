This Hybrid Office Functions As Work, Gallery, and Leisure Space
Over the past year or so, the global pandemic has been an unrelenting force of collective disruption. It's changed the way we travel, the way we eat, and of course, the way we work. Many people around the world have gotten used to the perks (and downsides) of working from home, and many are understandably reluctant to go back to the long commutes and lack of flexibility that comes with working in person at an office. What's clear is that work as we once knew it will certainly change in the future, but no one knows what exactly it will look like.www.treehugger.com
Comments / 0