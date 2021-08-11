Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Home & Garden

This Hybrid Office Functions As Work, Gallery, and Leisure Space

By Kimberley Mok
Tree Hugger
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the past year or so, the global pandemic has been an unrelenting force of collective disruption. It's changed the way we travel, the way we eat, and of course, the way we work. Many people around the world have gotten used to the perks (and downsides) of working from home, and many are understandably reluctant to go back to the long commutes and lack of flexibility that comes with working in person at an office. What's clear is that work as we once knew it will certainly change in the future, but no one knows what exactly it will look like.

www.treehugger.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Work Space#Office Space#Home Office#Leisure Space#Sim Plex Design Studio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Related
DesignPosted by
Indy100

Ladder with one step wins new design award

A ladder with just one step secured a new £40,000 prize for a graduate designer. Cameron Rowley, 23, won the Conran Shop’s inaugural Designer of the Future award with his One Step Ladder design. Mr Rowley, a graduate of Kingston University said: “When using step stools and ladders around the...
Electronicsaithority.com

ViewSonic Introduces the ViewBoard 4320 to Create Collaborative Spaces in Hybrid Work Environments

ViewSonic Corp., a leading global provider of visual solutions, introduces the ViewBoard 4320 Interactive Displays for collaborative spaces. Developed for smaller collaboration spaces in hybrid work environments and classrooms, the ViewBoard 4320 features integrated annotation and screen casting software, making it easy for users to share and collaborate with colleagues and teams in office or remotely.
Home & GardenFox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Decluttering your space can change the way your home feels and functions

Decluttering your space can change the way your home functions and feels. Clutter B Gone is a professional service that makes decluttering your space efficient, simple and cost effective, while also taking the stress out of gaining valuable space back. Their small and large load pickup service is convenient, fast...
Home & Gardenmylittlefalls.com

Create a Home Office that Works

(Family Features) Although a growing number of businesses are reopening their in-person office spaces, many are maintaining remote workforces or implementing hybrid schedules. While the shift signals steps toward more traditional, familiar work environments, it also presents some challenges. If your temporary remote work schedule is headed for a more...
Syracuse, NYsyr.edu

Light Work Galleries and Photography Lab Reopens to the Public

Light Work announces the reopening of its state-of-the-art photography lab and exhibition spaces to the public. Over the last three months, Light Work staff have taken incremental steps toward pre-pandemic “normal.” At Light Work, there has been a progression from essential staff only to a green light on welcoming Light Work’s community of photographers and photo enthusiasts into the Kathleen O. Ellis, Hallway Galleries and lab.
Small Businessroyalexaminer.com

Turning office space into living space

Many of us have felt like we live at the office, and soon, that might become literal. A severe shortage of housing combined with an excess of office space has created a potentially unique opportunity for developers seeking to convert commercial properties into living spaces. And some want to speed up the process — in California, where some areas saw commercial vacancies of 25 percent or higher, lawmakers proposed turning office space into housing.
Technologycommercialintegrator.com

The Future Of Collaborative Hybrid Work Environments

Steve Nicholson, Director Of Sales, North America at BenQ, recently answered three questions about trends in hybrid work environments. Nicholson highlights BenQ’s easy to use and collaborative hybrid work solutions for workspaces. Commercial Integrator: How is BenQ approaching the hybrid work trend and making the transition easier for organizations and...
Interior DesignInterior Design

Studio Khachatryan’s New Gallery and Office Space Reflects its Architectural Offerings

The Brussels-based Studio Khachatryan, named after its founder Noro Khachatryan, often experiments with natural materials and precise mathematical research to create architectural objects and furniture. Those same aesthetic values can now be found in the firm’s new office and gallery, located in a 19th-century semi-industrial building that has undergone serious renovations to fit with Khachatryan’s vision. “The ground floor is sort of a white cube,” he explains, noting that with ceiling heights of five-and-a-half meters but few windows, LED lights illuminate the starkly and sparsely organized display floor. To add a joyful touch to both levels of the space, over 22,000 natural stone tiles line the floors. Says Khachatryan, “the flooring should feel very natural and within a few years, we’ll think it’s been here forever.” The minimalistic second floor resembles an artist’s loft with an abundance of light streaming in from the windows. Khachatryan notes that with smaller proportions, his second floor office is a great brainstorming place. “We didn’t want to make a big design statement,” he says, “everything should be very natural,” including the flow of people wandering in off the street.
Electronicscommercialintegrator.com

Achieving Full Room Audio Coverage for Hybrid Work

Nancy Knowlton, president and CEO of Nureva, joins us for a discussion on the importance of audio in hybrid work environments and how Nureva’s Microphone Mist™ technology offers full room audio coverage without multicomponent systems. Commercial Integrator: How would you categorize the importance of audio in the hybrid office?. Nancy...
BusinessLaw.com

Crowell Downsizes London Office Space by a Third in Hybrid Working Push

Crowell & Moring has cut its London office space by a third as part of a wider plan to allow greater hybrid working among its workforce in the city. The U.S. firm, which occupies a floor in the Tower 42 skyscraper in the City of London, took the first steps to reduce its office space by 33% in February, according to the firm’s London managing partner Robert Weekes.
Amagansett, NYInhabitat.com

House in the Dunes modernizes an original Gwathmey design

Charles Gwathmey was an influential architect for many decades in the 1900s, so when one of his works showed up in need of renovation in Amagansett, New York, architecture and design studio Worrell Yeung enthusiastically jumped on board. The home, originally known as the Haupt Residence, was constructed in the...
Interior Designsnntv.com

Shaker Cabinets: 3 Types of Kitchens That Are Perfect for Shaker Style Cabinets

Originally Posted On: Shaker Cabinets: 3 Types of Kitchens That Are Perfect for Shaker Style Cabinets (gvdrenovationsinc.com) The kitchen is one of the most important spaces in the home. It is where families gather, meals are cooked, and memories are made. Although you don’t need much for a kitchen to be functional, we still feel that having a beautiful space is well worth it.
Home & GardenTree Hugger

Couple's Extra-Wide Tiny Home Features Mudroom and Ergonomic Kitchen

A few extra inches can make a big difference in any small living space, and that's especially true when it comes to maximizing the limited amount of square footage in a tiny house. Most tiny houses are built 8.5 feet wide to fit on wheeled trailer bases that can be towed on the road without a permit, and these dimensions can often influence how staircases are oriented, and how kitchens and bathrooms are laid out.
Interior Designdigsdigs.com

28 Refined Taupe Living Room Decor Ideas

Taupe, which is a mix of beige and grey, is a very cool color to use for home decor, and that’s for some certain reasons: it’s neutral, which means timeless, and it’s not hacky – you won’t see it in every home of every style. That’s why I’d totally recommend this color for home decor and to get you inspired I’ll offer some beautiful taupe living rooms.
Weston, MABoston Globe

Listed: For $2.49m, a Brutalist mansion designed for a famed art collector

Originally created for celebrated art collector Lois Torf and her husband, Michael, this single-family contemporary at 15 Young Road in Weston is itself a piece of Brutalist-style artwork. For $2,495,000, you could be its next collector. Torf commissioned architects Mary Otis Stevens and Thomas McNulty to build the 3,081-square-foot home...

Comments / 0

Community Policy