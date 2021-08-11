Sights and Sounds: Winery at Young Farms

TRAVERSE CITY – Paige Lackey is a member of the Huron Pines AmeriCorps Program, a program to develop leaders in conservation. She is currently on a five month tour, with her dog Willow, visiting Michigan rustic campgrounds in partnership with the Department of Natural Resources – Project Rustic. Paige is more than halfway through her tour of 75 rustic campgrounds. While traveling she collects detailed information about each location to improve camping experiences for rustic travelers.