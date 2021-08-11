Cancel
Anderson County, SC

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Anderson by NWS

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 17:23:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Anderson THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN ANDERSON COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 530 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However heavy rain and frequent cloud to ground lightning are both still possible with this thunderstorm. Additional thunderstorms may still develop this evening as well.

County
Anderson County, SC
City
Anderson, SC
#Thunderstorms#Extreme Weather
