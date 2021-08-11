Special Weather Statement issued for West Polk by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-12 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-11 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: West Polk A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Polk County through 600 PM EDT At 522 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Benton. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Hiwassee Ocoee State Park, Reliance and Archville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH