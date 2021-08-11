Special Weather Statement issued for Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 17:08:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Lincoln Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of western Lincoln and northern McCormick Counties through 615 PM EDT At 526 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Elijah Clark State Park, or 19 miles south of Abbeville, moving northeast at 5 mph. Boaters on Lake Strom Thurmond Should Seek Safe Harbor HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include McCormick, Lincolnton, Troy, Mccormick County Airport, Elijah Clark State Park, Lake Strom Thurmond, Bobby Brown State Park, Hickory Knob State Resort Park, Gill`s Point, Bordeaux, Hester`s Ferry Campground, Broad River Campground, Mount Carmel, Baker Creek State Park, Leroy`s Ferry Recreation Area, Willington, Curry Hill, Mount Carmel Park, Chennault and Long Cane Creek Picnic Area. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH