Severe Weather Statement issued for Anderson by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 16:59:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Anderson THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN ANDERSON COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 530 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However heavy rain and frequent cloud to ground lightning are both still possible with this thunderstorm. Additional thunderstorms may still develop this evening as well.