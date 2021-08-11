Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dauphin County, PA

Severe Weather Statement issued for Dauphin, Northumberland, Snyder by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 16:52:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Dauphin; Northumberland; Snyder A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM EDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN NORTHUMBERLAND...NORTHEASTERN DAUPHIN AND EAST CENTRAL SNYDER COUNTIES At 523 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Leck Kill to near Penn National Race Course, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Linglestown, Selinsgrove, Fairview-Ferndale, Trevorton, Lykens, Elizabethville, Williamstown, Port Trevorton, Klingerstown, Rebuck, Leck Kill, Urban, Penn National Race Course, Dehart Dam, Edgewood, Wiconisco, Gratz, Berrysburg, Herndon and Pillow. This includes Interstate 81 from mile markers 78 to 81. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Northumberland County, PA
City
Selinsgrove, PA
City
Lykens, PA
City
Leck Kill, PA
County
Snyder County, PA
County
Dauphin County, PA
City
Williamstown, PA
City
Dauphin, PA
City
Port Trevorton, PA
City
Northumberland, PA
City
Herndon, PA
City
Fairview, PA
City
Gratz, PA
City
Elizabethville, PA
City
Rebuck, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Roofs#Severe Thunderstorms#Wind Gust#Penn National Race Course#Urban
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

School districts impose mask mandates, defying GOP governors

School districts at the epicenter of a summer surge in coronavirus cases are ordering students and staff to wear masks to stem the pandemic’s spread, in open defiance of Republican governors who have attempted to bar them from imposing new restrictions. Districts in Florida, Texas, Oklahoma and Arizona are among...
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

New Zealand becomes latest country to confirm Delta outbreak

CNN — New Zealand’s first community Covid-19 case in six months is the Delta variant – and genome sequencing shows that it’s linked to the growing outbreak in neighboring Australia, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said. The country of five million people went into a nationwide lockdown late Tuesday night, hours...
CarsPosted by
CNN

Tesla is under investigation because its cars keep hitting emergency vehicles

New York (CNN Business) — Federal safety regulators are investigating at least 11 accidents involving Tesla cars using Autopilot or other self-driving features that crashed into emergency vehicles when coming upon the scene of an earlier crash. The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration said seven of these accidents resulted 17...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

The Memo: Democrats vent frustration with Biden on Afghanistan

President Biden is in the middle of his first unanticipated crisis, and even many members of his own party are appalled. The chaotic scenes in Afghanistan have transformed a popular decision by Biden — ending the 20-year war — into a debacle. Democrats are asking the same question as everyone...

Comments / 0

Community Policy