Severe Weather Statement issued for Dauphin, Northumberland, Snyder by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 16:52:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Dauphin; Northumberland; Snyder A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM EDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN NORTHUMBERLAND...NORTHEASTERN DAUPHIN AND EAST CENTRAL SNYDER COUNTIES At 523 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Leck Kill to near Penn National Race Course, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Linglestown, Selinsgrove, Fairview-Ferndale, Trevorton, Lykens, Elizabethville, Williamstown, Port Trevorton, Klingerstown, Rebuck, Leck Kill, Urban, Penn National Race Course, Dehart Dam, Edgewood, Wiconisco, Gratz, Berrysburg, Herndon and Pillow. This includes Interstate 81 from mile markers 78 to 81. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH