Stop The Presses! "The Enablers" Of Our Collapsing Criminal Justice System In Houston Have Discovered We Have A Crime Problem! Now What?
After suffering with runaway crime rates including the explosive growth of murder and aggravated robbery, the architects of the jail break (aka bond reform), of the emasculating of the DA's office by refusing to support significant new prosecutors and the virtual closing of the courthouse for almost a year, recognize we have a huge problem. Please take the time to understand the facts:www.texasgopvote.com
