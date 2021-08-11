Every Guy Needs a Long Sleeve Henley. These 8 Are Our Favorites

To the untrained eye, the henley is merely a long-sleeved shirt with a few buttons on it. Big whoop, right? Those who know about the henley know that, much like a polo shirt, it’s the secret weapon in every man’s wardrobe. The shirt, which owes its name to the fact it was first worn by rowers in the town of Henley-on-Thames, looks good on pretty much everyone and boasts a rugged charm that’s as effortless as it is timeless. Seriously. Worn by itself or as a layer, it just works.