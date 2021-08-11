Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

Every Guy Needs a Long Sleeve Henley. These 8 Are Our Favorites

By Beau Hayhoe
Posted by 
Fatherly
Fatherly
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

To the untrained eye, the henley is merely a long-sleeved shirt with a few buttons on it. Big whoop, right? Those who know about the henley know that, much like a polo shirt, it’s the secret weapon in every man’s wardrobe. The shirt, which owes its name to the fact it was first worn by rowers in the town of Henley-on-Thames, looks good on pretty much everyone and boasts a rugged charm that’s as effortless as it is timeless. Seriously. Worn by itself or as a layer, it just works.

www.fatherly.com

Comments / 0

Fatherly

Fatherly

14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Fatherly is the leading digital media brand for dads. Our mission is to empower men to raise great kids and lead more fulfilling adult lives. From original video series and deep dive reports to podcasts and events, Fatherly offers original reporting, expert parenting advice, and hard-won insights into a challenging, but profoundly rewarding stage of life.

 https://www.fatherly.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Henleys#Organic Cotton#Peruvian#Modal#Nordstrom Long Sleeve#Black Caviar#All American#Ag#Jersey Knit#Navy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
Related
ApparelPosted by
Us Weekly

17 Long-Sleeve Pieces That Work for Both Summer and Fall

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Tank tops, cami dresses and short-sleeve tees — we love you, but we’re already looking ahead toward the fall. We’re ready to start transitioning to longer-sleeve pieces instead. Maybe the weather isn’t quite ready to cool down yet, but that’s why we’re out to find long-sleeve pieces that can work for multiple seasons.
ApparelWired

Our Favorite Clothes for Everyday Sun Protection

The sun is a death laser and it’s trying to destroy your skin. This is a condition of living on planet Earth, and most of us don’t do enough to protect ourselves. Yes, you should wear sunscreen every day, even if it’s overcast. And yes, you should seek shade whenever you can. But cowering under an umbrella isn’t a fun way to spend time at the park with friends or hanging out at the beach.
ShoppingPosted by
outsidemagazine

Our Gear Guy’s 5 Favorite Summer Items

It isn’t officially summer in my house until my wife and I have the Z-shaped tan lines on our feet that a couple of days spent wearing Chaco sandals delivers. Those sandals, and all my other gear, lives in bins organized by season that I rotate from my garage to my closet to keep everything manageable. While some items like running shoes get worn year round, others undeniably make me think of summer. Now, we’re halfway into the season, and the following five items have been in heavy outdoor rotation for months.
Beauty & FashionElle

The Hair Products That Our Favorite USA Olympians Swear By

If there's one thing Team USA doesn't have time for while they're competing in Tokyo right now, it's hair getting into their eyes. So we talked to three Olympic pros—track and field gold medalist and world record holder Sydney McLaughlin, women's sport climbing finalist Brooke Raboutou, and beach volleyball gold medalist Alix Klineman about their favorite hair products to use so they can keep their heads in the game.
Skin CarePosted by
StyleCaster

Our Favorite Hydrating Primers For Dry Skin

Whether you have ultra-dry skin year-round, during particular seasons, or have been hitting the retinol products a bit too hard (hello, peeling skin), you’re already aware that dealing with chronically dehydrated skin often requires feeding in some extra TLC to keep it feeling glowy — not flaky. There is undoubtedly an expansive array of mattifying, pore-blurring, texture-smoothing, and wear-extending primers to choose from, but finding a complexion-perfecting makeup primer for dry skin types can feel like a bit more of a treasure hunt than an easy find. While illuminating primers can be a good option, these formulas often lack the same...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
InsideHook

Deal: Save 40% on Carhartt’s Long-Lasting, Laidback Long-Sleeve

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, InsideHook may earn a small share of the profits. Carhartt WIP’s Long Sleeve American Script Tee is currently 40% off at End Clothing. This sleek long sleeve is not only a trend-setter, it’s also a comfortable basic you can count on for the long run. That’s because the American Script Tee is built with Carhartt’s famous durability along with 100% cotton and snug ribbed trims for a laidback fit that simultaneously reads as handsomely polished.
Apparelthedailyreporter.com

Different Drum Humor: Proper footwear needed to step into the fray

My dad grew up in a farming family of modest means where he was the next to youngest of seven children. Most of what he wore ended up being hand-me-downs, usually from one of his older brothers who were a decade or more older and much leaner built than he and his younger brother. It virtually guaranteed none of my dad’s wardrobe would either fit correctly or be in style, even in an era when styles did not change as rapidly.
ShoppingRoad & Track

Our Favorite Affordable Chronograph Watches under $300

Motorsports and watches have a long, happy relationship with each other. Naturally, as car fans, we enjoy some classy wristwear as well. Chronographs add an extra integrated stopwatch function and were used as personal timers before the digital era—helpful for tracking lap increments around your favorite racetrack. Today, the chronograph function is effectively nullified by our phones and their built-in stopwatches, but that's no fun.
MakeupHypebae

Our Favorite Beauty Products of July 2021

Between game-changing skincare treatments and exciting new makeup launches, at HYPEBAE, our editors test out a bunch of products every month to find and share with you our latest beauty favorites. July was all about the multitaskers: a lip balm that doubles as an exfoliating scrub, a blush that can be used as an eyeshadow and a lip color, and even a unisex perfume formulated to help relieve stress.
ApparelPosted by
Fatherly

The Best Men’s Dress Boots to Wear This Fall: 7 Pairs to Know

There’s no easier way to take an outfit from meh to man, I look good than a great pair of boots. While rugged work boots deserve acclaim — and space in your closet — we’re talking about the dressier kind: lace-up, zip-up, or pull-on boots that you can wear with chinos to the office or jeans on the weekend. They’re comfortable, durable, and the simplest way to up your style game. With the help of, say, a pair of Chelsea boots or a great-looking pair of lace-ups, an otherwise ordinary outfit becomes something much more. Boots with chinos? Boots with office wear? Boots with jeans and a henley? The combos work.
ApparelMarie Claire

The Types of Shoes We're Coveting

Your house shoes are begging for a break, so why not ring in the new season with a fresh set of footwear? From comfort-first clogs to high-style knee-high boots, these are the types of shoes to invest in now. A Combat Boot. Once a punk staple, the combat boot has...
Apparelsoutheastarrow.com

Column: Your fall fashion forecast

Uhhh, it’s August? Already? Hot girl summer is rapidly coming to an end, and there’s about a billion things on your back-to-school agenda. From mapping out the best routes on campus to penning your class schedule in your brand-new academic planner, there’s barely any time left to craft a new wardrobe.
Apparelmarthastewart.com

The Best Hangers for Every Clothing Type

From sweaters and blouses to t-shirts and jeans, find out which hangers you should use for all of your wardrobe essentials. Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. How you...
ApparelTODAY.com

3 ways to wear a tank top for the office in 2021

Our editors independently selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. Returning to the office seemed like...
New York City, NYByrdie

The Lip Bar: Brand Review and Our Favorite Products

It’s almost been 10 years since The Lip Bar burst onto the vegan beauty scene, and it’s safe to say that openly challenging beauty norms and embracing the need for individuality in the beauty industry have made the brand what it is today. From liquid matte lipsticks to multipurpose tinted skin conditioners to caffeine-infused concealers, The Lip Bar is out to prove that beauty doesn’t have to be one-dimensional. Since its launch, the brand is now available in over 1,000 stores nationwide.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Us Weekly

Dress for Workdays Like Reese Witherspoon in This Pink Gingham Shirt

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. We’ll admit it — getting dressed for work isn’t always our absolute favorite thing in the world. Sometimes we just want to stay in our PJs all day…and that’s certainly happened before, especially while at home. But with office visits coming back into normalcy and Zoom meetings still packing everyone’s schedule, we at least need a professional shirt ready to go.
Apparelglamourmagazine.co.uk

These brilliant hacks for shopping for denim online will (finally!) take the pain out of jeans shopping

“Shopping for jeans is my favourite pastime,” said no-one, ever. It should be easy to switch heading into an IRL store with weird fitting room mirrors that flatter *no-one* and overwhelming walls of denim (where do you start?) for an online shopping spree... Yet somehow we are still making mistakes when we shop for jeans online. No-one wants to lug a mountain of returns back to the post office, nor do we want to be responsible for unsustainable shopping habits by potentially sending our ‘no’ pile to landfill.
Beauty & Fashionthezoereport.com

Gigi Hadid Just Debuted Everyone’s Favorite Fall Hair Color

It’s all been but completely forgotten that Gigi Hadid is a natural blonde. Her warm auburn hair — only colored earlier this year — was so expertly applied and widely imitated that it was easy to forget her hair didn’t actually grow out of her scalp in shades of Aperol Spritz orange. But in true It girl fashion, Hadid’s already moved on to bigger, better, and newer things. Gigi Hadid’s just-transformed brunette hair, recently dyed for the latest issue of Harper’s Bazaar, is just as rich, multidimensional, and eye-catching as her red hair — and it’s the perfect cold weather hair color to boot.
Apparelncadvertiser.com

5 North Face jackets you can get for under $75 from Nordstrom Rack

When I was growing up, the height of pre-teen and teen fashion was pairing yoga pants with UGG boots and a North Face fleece. Nowadays, Gen Z is calling yoga pants "flared leggings" and you won't catch many people in that exact outfit. While styles might have changed, The North Face still remains popular, but those prices can be ridiculous.
Charleston, SCGarden & Gun

Knives Every Southerner Needs

“A man without a knife,” the old saw goes, “is a man without a life.” My buddy Hartwell Watkins once put it another way. Years ago, I was patting myself down for the telltale bulge of a folder in my pocket and came up empty. I asked Hartwell if he had a knife. He cocked his head and looked at me with a fifty-fifty blend of curiosity and disdain. “Am I wearing pants?” he replied.

Comments / 0

Community Policy