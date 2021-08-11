New eco-friendly trucks part of N.J. port terminal’s plan to be fully electrified
Down on the waterfront, the beating heart of New Jersey commerce belches pollution. Massive ships arrive and depart from berths in Newark, Elizabeth and Bayonne, bringing in thousands of shipping containers and taking away thousands more. Towering cranes load and unload the ships, while heavy duty vehicles sort and stack the containers. Eventually, the cargo is taken away to points near and far via trucks and trains.www.nj.com
Comments / 0