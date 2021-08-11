New eco-friendly trucks part of N.J. port terminal’s plan to be fully electrified

Another New Jersey restaurant has reportedly adopted a policy requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination for some customers. Ruthie’s Bar-B-Q & Pizza in Montclair is requiring customers who dine indoors to provide proof of vaccination, according to a report from Montclair Local, and has so far faced “no resistance” from customers. The Essex County eatery is at least the second New Jersey restaurant to so after It’s Greek To Me in Ridgewood enacted a similar policy in early August.