Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Newark, NJ

New eco-friendly trucks part of N.J. port terminal’s plan to be fully electrified

By Michael Sol Warren
Posted by 
NJ.com
NJ.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Down on the waterfront, the beating heart of New Jersey commerce belches pollution. Massive ships arrive and depart from berths in Newark, Elizabeth and Bayonne, bringing in thousands of shipping containers and taking away thousands more. Towering cranes load and unload the ships, while heavy duty vehicles sort and stack the containers. Eventually, the cargo is taken away to points near and far via trucks and trains.

www.nj.com

Comments / 0

NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
142K+
Followers
66K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Newark, NJ
Industry
Newark, NJ
Government
City
Newark, NJ
Newark, NJ
Cars
City
Elizabeth, NJ
City
Bayonne, NJ
Newark, NJ
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Trucks#Clean Water Action#Dep#German#Apm Terminals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
Delaware, NJPosted by
NJ.com

N.J. gets its Scudder Falls bridge exits back on Wednesday

The anticipated rain from Tropical Storm Fred is not going to stop the Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission from reopening a set of exits on the Scudder Falls bridge over the Delaware River that have been closed for five weeks. If all goes as officials plan, the second completed...
Newark, NJPosted by
NJ.com

Feds OK plans to replace Newark airport’s aging monorail

The effort to replace Newark Liberty International Airport’s cantankerous 26-year-old monorail with a modern, more reliable AirTrain got a big boost from the Federal Aviation Administration, which green-lighted the plan. Specifically, the FAA’s verdict determined the potential $2 billion project had no significant effect on the environment after reviewing an...
Essex County, NJPosted by
NJ.com

N.J. BBQ and pizza joint requiring proof of vaccination for dine-in customers

Another New Jersey restaurant has reportedly adopted a policy requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination for some customers. Ruthie’s Bar-B-Q & Pizza in Montclair is requiring customers who dine indoors to provide proof of vaccination, according to a report from Montclair Local, and has so far faced “no resistance” from customers. The Essex County eatery is at least the second New Jersey restaurant to so after It’s Greek To Me in Ridgewood enacted a similar policy in early August.
Hunterdon County, NJPosted by
NJ.com

The greatest thing about every single Central Jersey town

New Jersey is composed of 565 municipalities and scores more sections and hamlets. I, Pete Genovese, have spent a lifetime wandering around and writing about this incredible state. Now, I have compiled the ultimate list: The greatest thing about every single town. Yes, all 565. Landmarks, attractions, parks, historical tidbits,...
Posted by
NJ.com

Weehawken opens stunning municipal pool complex on Hudson River waterfront

It’s a million-dollar pool with a million-dollar view. Weehawken officially opened it municipal swimming pool and spray park on the Hudson River waterfront Tuesday, the gem of the $10.5 million recreation complex. The opening of the pool, which has unfettered views of the Manhattan skyline, marked the end of three...
Jersey City, NJPosted by
NJ.com

Jersey City breaks ground on $5.6 million firehouse to replace 116-year-old facility

A state-of-the-art, $5.6 million firehouse will replace a decommissioned Jersey City Fire Department facility that was originally built for horse-drawn fire apparatus. Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop, city council members and fire department officials broke ground Tuesday on the new, 12,000-square-foot Engine 10 and Ladder 12 firehouse at 627 Grand St. in the Bergen-Lafayette neighborhood. The construction is expected to be complete by next summer, city officials said.
Flemington, NJPosted by
NJ.com

‘Refreshed’ KIA Honor Flag to fly outside Historic Courthouse in Flemington

In recognition of those who made the ultimate sacrifice for the nation, a refreshed Killed in Action (KIA) Honor Flag will soon fly outside the Historic Courthouse in Flemington, and refreshed flags will also be made available to the county’s municipalities, as recommended by Commissioner Zachary T. Rich and approved by the Hunterdon County Board of Commissioners, at the Aug. 3 Board meeting.
Middlesex County, NJPosted by
NJ.com

Custom Colonial in Middlesex County for $868K and more Central Jersey real estate deals of the week

A custom-built four-bed, four-and-a-half bath Colonial in East Brunswick recently sold for $868,000, according to Realtor.com. The home features a gourmet kitchen, sunroom and a finished basement. Below are more real estate transactions for Burlington, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Morris, Somerset and Union counties for Aug. 17, 2021. North Jersey real...
EconomyPosted by
NJ.com

Is there a gift tax if I sell my car for $1?

— Dad A. We’re glad you’re asking before you make the move because some transfers could have tax consequences. New Jersey does not have a gift tax, so there will be no New Jersey gift tax following the gift of the vehicle to your daughter, Samantha Rocco, an attorney with Einhorn. Barbarito, Frost & Botwinick in Denville.
Newark, NJPosted by
NJ.com

Wrong-way driver killed after crashing car head-on into NJ Transit bus, officials say

The driver of a car was killed after crashing head-on into a New Jersey Transit bus in Newark on Tuesday morning, officials said. The car turned right onto Hawthorne Avenue from Clinton Place and struck the eastbound No 27 bus, according to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office. The car was traveling the wrong way — west in the eastbound lane — after failing to make the turn correctly.
Jersey City, NJPosted by
NJ.com

Woman struck and killed crossing Kennedy Boulevard in Jersey City Heights

A woman believed to be in her 60s was struck and killed while trying to cross Kennedy Boulevard in the Jersey City Heights Sunday afternoon, city officials said. A witness said the woman, who has not yet been identified, attempted to cross the busy four-lane road against the traffic light at Grace Street when she was struck by a Jersey City man driving a 2008 Chrysler 300, a four-door sedan and thrown approximately 40 feet, the crash report said.

Comments / 0

Community Policy