Inflation fears ease as consumer price increases slow

KIVI-TV
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — Prices for U.S. consumers rose last month but at the slowest pace since February, a sign that Americans could gain some relief after four months of sharp increases that elevated inflation to its fastest pace in more than a decade. Wednesday’s report from the Labor Department showed that...

