For Fast Food French Fries, One Stands Above The Rest
For years, mankind has struggled to master the great vegetable we know as the potato, especially in its "French fried" state. We know the horror stories of the bad French fry, be it oven-form or fried in oil. Hot, slug-like sticks dripping with grease, thick-cut fries so undercooked in the middle that it's as if the so-called "chef" who made them merely tossed them in the microwave, or taking the first bite to discover a cold, chunky interior.www.mashed.com
Comments / 11