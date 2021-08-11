Poll shows parents favor masks in schools, but not vaccinations for children
Most American parents favor masks for unvaccinated children and staff in school, but oppose mandatory COVID-19 vaccines for kids, according to a poll released Wednesday. On Long Island, some pediatricians said the poll was promising in that it showed most parents understood the importance of masking. However they said medical experts — not popular opinion or school boards — should decide public health issues such as masking and vaccinations.www.newsday.com
Comments / 0