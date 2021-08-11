Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Poll shows parents favor masks in schools, but not vaccinations for children

By Bart Jones, Dandan Zou bart.jones@newsday.com
Newsday
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMost American parents favor masks for unvaccinated children and staff in school, but oppose mandatory COVID-19 vaccines for kids, according to a poll released Wednesday. On Long Island, some pediatricians said the poll was promising in that it showed most parents understood the importance of masking. However they said medical experts — not popular opinion or school boards — should decide public health issues such as masking and vaccinations.

www.newsday.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Manhattan, NY
New York City, NY
Coronavirus
New York City, NY
Vaccines
City
Brooklyn, NY
New York City, NY
Society
New York City, NY
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island#Gyms#Covid 19#American#Fda#Molloy College#Stony Brook Medicine#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

School districts impose mask mandates, defying GOP governors

School districts at the epicenter of a summer surge in coronavirus cases are ordering students and staff to wear masks to stem the pandemic’s spread, in open defiance of Republican governors who have attempted to bar them from imposing new restrictions. Districts in Florida, Texas, Oklahoma and Arizona are among...
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

New Zealand becomes latest country to confirm Delta outbreak

CNN — New Zealand’s first community Covid-19 case in six months is the Delta variant – and genome sequencing shows that it’s linked to the growing outbreak in neighboring Australia, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said. The country of five million people went into a nationwide lockdown late Tuesday night, hours...
CarsPosted by
CNN

Tesla is under investigation because its cars keep hitting emergency vehicles

New York (CNN Business) — Federal safety regulators are investigating at least 11 accidents involving Tesla cars using Autopilot or other self-driving features that crashed into emergency vehicles when coming upon the scene of an earlier crash. The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration said seven of these accidents resulted 17...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

The Memo: Democrats vent frustration with Biden on Afghanistan

President Biden is in the middle of his first unanticipated crisis, and even many members of his own party are appalled. The chaotic scenes in Afghanistan have transformed a popular decision by Biden — ending the 20-year war — into a debacle. Democrats are asking the same question as everyone...

Comments / 0

Community Policy