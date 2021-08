During Realms Deep 2021 this week, publisher 1C Entertainment revealed three new games on the way as they have two retro titles and a Lovecraft tale. We learned that they will be releasing the games Forgive Me Father and Lovecraft's Untold Stories 2 into Steam Early Access on the same date: October 28th, 2021. On top of that, they've forged a new partnership with Terminist Arcade to release HYPERVIOLENT on Steam sometime in Q1 2022. Each one has their own awesome vibe going for it as they're hitting a few different genres. You can check out trailers and more info on all three here.