Western Mass. legislators, community organizations urge eviction relief during COVID surge
SPRINGFIELD — Western Massachusetts lawmakers, community leaders and organizations have joined forces to urge eviction relief amid the latest coronavirus surge. A letter signed by 20 area state senators and representatives, along with various other organizations and officials, supports the “COVID-19 Housing Equity Bill” (H 1434). The bill would temporarily halt foreclosures and no-fault evictions, and ensure that landlords cooperate with rental assistance programs ahead of action, officials said.www.masslive.com
