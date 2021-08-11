Western Mass. legislators, community organizations urge eviction relief during COVID surge

While patients are getting their Botox, laser hair removal, facial or other service offered at Dream Spa Medical, they can also get their COVID-19 vaccine. “I think people are nervous for it and our whole thing is we’re a medical spa, that means we provide medical aesthetic services in a welcoming, relaxing and peaceful environment. If people are nervous about getting a shot then they come to a place that’s a little bit less intimidating,” said Diana Brouillard, owner of the spa. “We’re definitely customer service focused. We’re an elective service facility, so everything we do is with a little bit more finesse, a little bit more care.”