Kentucky State

Ky. adds 2,961 COVID-19 cases, 14 new deaths

By Hannah Hageman
whopam.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKentucky Governor Andy Beshear is sticking to his executive order mandating masks in classrooms as he announced nearly 3,000 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday. There were 2,961 new cases reported and the positivity rate rose once again, now at 11.22 percent, the highest it has been in many months now. Governor Beshear says not only are cases still climbing, now reported deaths are as well, with 14 newly reported, and that’s why he mandated facial coverings for all students.

