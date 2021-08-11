Cancel
Brownsville, TX

New logos to strengthen 3 hospitals' link with HCA

By Morgan Haefner
beckershospitalreview.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree hospitals in Texas are refreshing their logos to strengthen their ties with one another and their owner, Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare. Valley Regional Medical Center in Brownsville, Texas, and Rio Grande Regional Hospital in McAllen, Texas, announced the updates Aug. 11. The third hospital, Corpus Christi (Texas) Medical Center, announced the change in January with the opening of its freestanding emergency room in Rockport, Texas.

www.beckershospitalreview.com

Comments / 0

