Sarasota, FL

25% of Sarasota Memorial patients have COVID-19; CEO on what makes this surge different

By Hannah Mitchell
beckershospitalreview.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than 25 percent of patients at Sarasota (Fla.) Memorial Hospital has tested positive for COVID-19, the hospital reported Aug. 10. David Verinder, president and CEO of the hospital, told Becker's that "in May and early June, we were letting out a collective sigh of relief as we saw a substantial decrease in our COVID-19 patient census. By the first week of June, our hospital was down to just a few patients, with none in the ICU, raising hopes that we were in the final phase of this pandemic."

