San Diego, CA

National Prosecco Day

By Maria Desiderata Montana
sandiegofoodfinds.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFriday, August 13th is National Prosecco Day, and to celebrate the sparkling white wine from Italy, we’ve compiled some great San Diego spots to sip and enjoy!. Not only does Metlbar Creamery & Cafe have Cavicchoioli 1928 Prosecco, by the glass or bottle, and Josh Cellars Prosecco Rose, but the one-of-a-kind North Park spot is working on aNegroni Gelato Prosecco Float for their Metl After Dark menu. Known for their boozy ice cream treats, this is one delicious creation you won’t want to miss out on! Keep an eye out on their social media page for updates on when you can stop by to try it for yourself.

