The haptic triggers seen in the PS5’s DualSense controller originated from testing a motion controller in VR, Sony has revealed. Sony Interactive Entertainment Product Director Toshi Aoki said as much to IGN. Speaking about the DualSense’s design, Aoki revealed that Sony wanted to find new things to do with the L2 and R2 buttons, and that the design team was impressed with testing haptic triggers in VR. “It felt amazing,” Aoki said. “Especially because you can see yourself pulling the triggers in a gun simultaneously with what you were doing with your hands.”