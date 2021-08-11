Kurt Angle Trolls Fans Over Possibly Going to AEW

Kurt Angle decided to have some fun with his fans on Wednesday, taking to his Facebook page, "A....E....." Fans immediately jumped to the conclusion that he was making some sort of announcement about joining to All Elite Wrestling, but then he wrote, "I..O...U 😁 and sometimes Y." He immediately followed up with, "LOL You guys always keep it fun. Thanks for the laugh. I will always have love for you all. I will see you guys at the Steel City Con Saturday." Angle has been a free agent since he was released by the WWE back in April 2020 but has repeatedly stated on his podcast that he has no interest in joining AEW or any other promotion (despite some reaching out with offers).