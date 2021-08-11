Cancel
Music

Santana Teaming with Rob Thomas Again(!) for New Single, “Move,” Coming 8/18

By Rock Cellar Magazine Staff
rockcellarmagazine.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReleased back in June of 1999, “Smooth” was a single from legendary guitarist Carlos Santana and Rob Thomas, vocalist of Matchbox Twenty. After ruling the charts at No. 1, winning three Grammys and becoming one of the most successful songs ever recorded, it’s taken on new life in recent years as an internet meme, with GIFs from the iconic music video and lyrical references peppering social media platforms.

New York City, NYShowbiz411

Very “Smooth”: Carlos Santana and Rob Thomas Will Debut Their New Single “Move” at Clive Davis’s Mega Central Park Concert

Carlos Santana and Rob Thomas won’t just be performing their 2000 hit, “Smooth,” at Clive Davis’s mega Central Park concert. They’ll also debut “Move,” their first single together in 22 years. “Move” is dropping on August 18th, three days before the Welcome Back New York show, on radio. (Pop group American Authors is also featured on vocals.)
Musicillinoisnewsnow.com

Smooth “Move”: Rob Thomas reunites with Carlos Santana for new track

It’s the reunion we didn’t know we needed: Rob Thomas has re-teamed with his “Smooth” collaborator Carlos Santana for a brand-new song. The track, “Move,” is the first single from Santana’s new album, Blessings and Miracles, and it’ll be out August 18. The track also features vocals from “Best Day of My Life” band American Authors, with frontman Zac Barnett singing the lead in the second verse.
Musicguitar.com

Listen: Santana and Rob Thomas reunite for “splendiferous” new single Move

Just a cool 22 years after their transcendental megahit Smooth, Santana and Rob Thomas have once again joined forces for a new single, entitled Move. Santana and Thomas are also joined by American Authors on the new single. Carlos Santana said of the recording: “Move came about very much like how Smooth happened. It was like divine intelligence behind the scenes, and I just knew I had to record it with Rob. The song is about awakening your molecules. Ignite and activate yourself – you know, move. When Rob and I work together, we have a sound that’s splendiferous.”
Musicrockcellarmagazine.com

The Black Keys Share Video for Their Cover of R.L. Burnside’s Blues Classic “Poor Boy a Long Way from Home”

Back in mid-May, The Black Keys released Delta Kream, an 11-track album of covers paying tribute to 11 Mississippi hill country blues standards that they have loved since they were teenagers, per a news release. It was an inventive way for Dan Auerbach (guitars/vocals) and Patrick Carney (drums) to honor the many inspirations that went into the pair honing their craft over the years, and their reverence for the material shines throughout the record.
Musickexp.org

New Music Reviews (8/16)

Each week, Music Director Don Yates (joined this week by DJ Gabriel Teodros) shares brief insights on new and upcoming releases for KEXP's rotation. These reviews help our DJs decide on what they want to play. See what we added this week below (and on our Charts page), including new releases from Jungle, Ty Segall, Liars, and more.
MusicVulture

1999 Called — It Wants Its New Santana–Rob Thomas Collab Back

The suffix “-aissance” is dead. We are no longer allowed to call the resurgence of a character actress doing multiple high-profile projects at once an “-aissance.” But how else are we supposed to describe the reemergence of (not character actresses but musicians) Santana and Rob Thomas? Déjà Smooth? First, it was announced that the duo will play New York’s Homecoming Concert on August 21. And today, they released their first new studio single since the 1999 summer radio hit “Smooth” that won them three Grammy Awards 22 years ago. It’s called “Move,” a word that sounds like smooth if you make your ears squint, and it’s got guitar licks and summer vibes, just like the first one. It’s all perfectly harmless. It also features vocals from American Authors, a band perhaps best known for their single “Best Day of My Life,” a song that is sonically indistinguishable from its Kidz Bop cover.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

34 New Songs Out Today

STEFFLON DON & MS BANKS - "DIP" UK dancehall artist Stefflon Don and rapper Ms Banks have come together for a very lively new song, "Dip." A.A. WILLIAMS - "CONTROL" (ARCO VERSION) Haunting singer/songwriter A.A. Williams has announced a new EP, arco, a strings and vocal reimagining of her debut...
Music940wfaw.com

Santana Taps Kirk Hammett, Steve Winwood, & Rob Thomas For New Album

Carlos Santana will release his latest album, Blessings And Miracles, on October 15th via BMG. The album features collaborations with Metallica's Kirk Hammett, Steve Winwood, Matchbox 20's Rob Thomas, songwriter Diane Warren, Chris Stapleton, and the late-Chick Corea. Santana and Rob Thomas have reunited for the album's lead single titled, "Move," which dropped yesterday (August 18th).
Musicrockcellarmagazine.com

Listen to Chris Stapleton’s Eight-Minute Country/Blues Transformation of Metallica’s “Nothing Else Matters”

The best sorts of cover songs are the ones that take the source material to the next level, the artist doing the tribute finding the balance between injecting personality and personal style while honoring the original track as it deserves. Country/rock superstar Chris Stapleton definitely achieved this with his contribution to The Metallica Blacklist, the huge new compilation honoring the thrash titans from a wide array of artists all over the musical spectrum.
New York City, NYmagneticmag.com

Spotlight: Alexa Dark - Fade To Black And Blue (Music Video)

NYC-based singer-songwriter Alexa Dark has released the music video for her song “Fade to Black and Blue.” The video channels the elegance of this graceful alternative rock ballad. Dark was raised between Spain, Germany and London. While growing up in London, Dark began writing her own songs and poetry in...

