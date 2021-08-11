Santana Teaming with Rob Thomas Again(!) for New Single, “Move,” Coming 8/18
Released back in June of 1999, “Smooth” was a single from legendary guitarist Carlos Santana and Rob Thomas, vocalist of Matchbox Twenty. After ruling the charts at No. 1, winning three Grammys and becoming one of the most successful songs ever recorded, it’s taken on new life in recent years as an internet meme, with GIFs from the iconic music video and lyrical references peppering social media platforms.www.rockcellarmagazine.com
