Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Grant by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 16:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-11 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for southwestern Wisconsin. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for southwestern Wisconsin. Target Area: Grant The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Grant County in southwestern Wisconsin * Until 445 PM CDT. * At 422 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles south of Muscoda, or 16 miles west of Dodgeville, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Montfort, Centerville and Red Oak Ridge. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH