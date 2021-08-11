Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jackson by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-11 16:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-11 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Jackson THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTH CENTRAL JACKSON COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 430 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0