What Kevin O'Leary Is Telling Every CEO to Start Investing in. It's Not Blockchain

By Eric Rosenbaum, CNBC
NBC New York
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKevin O'Leary, "Shark Tank" co-host and host of the new CNBC series "Money Court," says iconic companies like Nike were able to grow direct sales to customers by an unprecedented degree amid the COVID-19 pandemic. He said "the next big thing" for small businesses is focusing on the DTC channel...

