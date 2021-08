State of Emergency Declared in Haywood County August 17, 2021. The following Proclamation is issued by the Chairman of the Haywood County Board of Commissioners:. WHEREAS, information from the National Weather Service and other sources have predicted that the ruminates of post Tropical Storm Fred is approaching western North Carolina and is likely to cause moderate impact the region, such that a Flash Flood Watch has been issued for our area on August 16, 2021 as the area has received heavy rainfall prior to the storms impact; and.