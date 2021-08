We spoke to makeup artist Stevie Martin about her creative process. Respect, starring Jennifer Hudson as Aretha Franklin, made its debut over the weekend with a great reception at the box office. Coming in number 4 at the box office, the film, directed by Liesel Tommy, follows Franklin’s career from a child singing in her father’s church’s choir to the rise of her international superstardom as the “Queen of Soul.” Being able to capture the moment and time of the period was incredibly important to the director and producers of the film, especially through glam.