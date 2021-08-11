Cancel
Republican senators vow to vote against raising debt ceiling

By AUSTIN DENEAN, Sinclair Broadcast Group
UpNorthLive.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (SBG) — A majority of Senate Republicans on Wednesday vowed not to help Democrats raise the debt ceiling after they approved a $3.5 trillion budget proposal along party lines. Republicans have blasted Democrats’ spending plan as wasteful and said it would fuel inflation and harm the economy. In an...

