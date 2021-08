On Friday night, the Colorado Rockies opened their three-game series against the Miami Marlins at Coors Field by posting some eye-popping numbers in a 14-2 romp. Colorado launched five home runs in support of starting pitcher Germán Márquez, who continued to dazzle on the mound. One came off Miami catcher Sandy León, who was making his third pitching appearance of the season and took the brunt of a three-run, four-hit eighth inning that put the final bow on what was a night for the Rockies to flex their muscles at the plate.