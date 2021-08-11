CycO Maniacs Ride with a Purpose

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Chardon’s Becky Samardge felt a bit joyless. Like others, many of her regular activities were cancelled. She couldn’t usher at Playhouse Square, volunteer at elementary schools or participate in her theater and dulcimer groups. Enter a grassroots group of enthusiastic bicyclists called CycO Maniacs, which began growing as friends of friends joined. The group also garnered members along the Geauga County bike trail, riding from Geauga Park District’s Headwaters Park, following the Maple Highlands Trail to Middlefield. They continued biking into November as long as the temperature was 40 degrees or higher and it was not...