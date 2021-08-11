Cancel
New Haven, CT

Property Sales Roundup: Mandy Portfolio Grows By $2.5M+

By Thomas Breen
New Haven Independent
(See the full list of transactions at the bottom of this story.)

According to the city property records database, LLCs affilitated with Mandy Management recently spent $2,550,037 in 10 different local property transactions.

Those included:

• On July 19, Gur New Haven III LLC purchased the five-unit apartment complex at 15 Judith Ter. for $477,037.

• On July 20, SFR 2 DE LLC purchased the four-family house at 188 James St. for $400,000.

• On July 8, SFR 2 DE LLC purchased the four-family house at 334 Grand Ave. for $380,000.

• On July 20, Gur New Haven III LLC purchased the four-family house at 1105 Ella T. Grasso Blvd. for $377,000.

• On July 28, SFR 2 DE LLC purchased the two-family house at 316 Blatchley Ave. for $200,000.

• On July 22, SFR 2 DE LLC purchased the two-family house at 128 Grafton St. for $180,000.

• On June 11, SFR 2 DE LLC purchased the single-family house at 131 Pendleton St. for $150,000.

• On June 29, SFR 2 DE LLC purchased the two-family house at 24 Bank St. for $150,000.

• On July 22, SFR 2 DE LLC purchased the two-family house at 548 Dixwell Ave. for $136,000.

• On July 21, SFR 2 DE LLC purchased the single-family house at 4 Strong St. for $100,000.

$1.9M Mansion Deal On St. Ronan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p1USm_0bOsdZnA00

In other recent local property deals, on July 21, the Edith D Bers Sutton 2021 Trust purchased the single-family Prospect Hill mansion at 210 Saint Ronan St. for $1.9 million from George and Meghan Knight. That property last sold in 2001 for $698,000, and the city last appraised it as worth $1,310,500.

And on July 12, Vatche Simonian and Ryan Harrington purchased the single-family house at 424 Saint Ronan St. from Hyun and Shin Kim for $1.4 million. That property last sold for $1,020,000 in 2015, and the city last appraised it as worth $961,600.

See below for a full list of recent local property transactions, and click here for a story about two recent Fair Haven flips.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30EA59_0bOsdZnA00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06pt1n_0bOsdZnA00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DZ1OY_0bOsdZnA00

New Haven. Its neighborhoods. Its government. Its people – from the knuckleheads to the dreamers and schemers, and everyone in between. That’s what this web site is about: A five-day-a-week report on news about the City of New Haven, Connecticut, produced by veteran local journalists, and by you.

