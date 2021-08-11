Property Sales Roundup: Mandy Portfolio Grows By $2.5M+

(See the full list of transactions at the bottom of this story.)

According to the city property records database, LLCs affilitated with Mandy Management recently spent $2,550,037 in 10 different local property transactions.

Those included:

• On July 19, Gur New Haven III LLC purchased the five-unit apartment complex at 15 Judith Ter. for $477,037.

• On July 20, SFR 2 DE LLC purchased the four-family house at 188 James St. for $400,000.

• On July 8, SFR 2 DE LLC purchased the four-family house at 334 Grand Ave. for $380,000.

• On July 20, Gur New Haven III LLC purchased the four-family house at 1105 Ella T. Grasso Blvd. for $377,000.

• On July 28, SFR 2 DE LLC purchased the two-family house at 316 Blatchley Ave. for $200,000.

• On July 22, SFR 2 DE LLC purchased the two-family house at 128 Grafton St. for $180,000.

• On June 11, SFR 2 DE LLC purchased the single-family house at 131 Pendleton St. for $150,000.

• On June 29, SFR 2 DE LLC purchased the two-family house at 24 Bank St. for $150,000.

• On July 22, SFR 2 DE LLC purchased the two-family house at 548 Dixwell Ave. for $136,000.

• On July 21, SFR 2 DE LLC purchased the single-family house at 4 Strong St. for $100,000.

$1.9M Mansion Deal On St. Ronan

In other recent local property deals, on July 21, the Edith D Bers Sutton 2021 Trust purchased the single-family Prospect Hill mansion at 210 Saint Ronan St. for $1.9 million from George and Meghan Knight. That property last sold in 2001 for $698,000, and the city last appraised it as worth $1,310,500.

And on July 12, Vatche Simonian and Ryan Harrington purchased the single-family house at 424 Saint Ronan St. from Hyun and Shin Kim for $1.4 million. That property last sold for $1,020,000 in 2015, and the city last appraised it as worth $961,600.

See below for a full list of recent local property transactions.