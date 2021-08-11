Cancel
​​$2M in gifts fund College of Engineering endowed chair, honor Hawaiʻi engineer

By UH News
the university of hawai'i system
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA pair of anonymous $1 million gifts from the same donor to the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa’s College of Engineering establishes the college’s first endowed chair in honor of world-renowned Hawaiʻi engineer Alfred A. Yee. Yee helped design some of Honolulu’s most complex structures, from Alfred Preis’s floating Arizona Memorial to Ossipoff’s Diamond Head Apartments, the first precast, prestressed concrete tower in the country.

www.hawaii.edu

