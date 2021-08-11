Russell Trustees Vote Down Fence Restrictions

Russell Township Trustees voted against an amendment to the zoning code regulating fences during a trustees meeting Aug. 4, much to the dismay of one trustee. Russell Township Zoning Commissioner member Barry Rogers told trustees during the public hearing the commission had spent most of a year creating the amendment. They took most of the verbiage from the Geauga County model zoning code and checked the zoning codes in neighboring townships. One issue is whether a permit to erect a fence should be required. About half of those fence regulations they studied required a permit, Rogers said. “We don’t want...