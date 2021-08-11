Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Russell Township, OH

Russell Trustees Vote Down Fence Restrictions

By Ann Wishart
Geauga County Maple Leaf
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRussell Township Trustees voted against an amendment to the zoning code regulating fences during a trustees meeting Aug. 4, much to the dismay of one trustee. Russell Township Zoning Commissioner member Barry Rogers told trustees during the public hearing the commission had spent most of a year creating the amendment. They took most of the verbiage from the Geauga County model zoning code and checked the zoning codes in neighboring townships. One issue is whether a permit to erect a fence should be required. About half of those fence regulations they studied required a permit, Rogers said. “We don’t want...

www.geaugamapleleaf.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Geauga County, OH
Government
County
Geauga County, OH
City
Russell Township, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barry Rogers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fences#Trustee
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

School districts impose mask mandates, defying GOP governors

School districts at the epicenter of a summer surge in coronavirus cases are ordering students and staff to wear masks to stem the pandemic’s spread, in open defiance of Republican governors who have attempted to bar them from imposing new restrictions. Districts in Florida, Texas, Oklahoma and Arizona are among...
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

New Zealand becomes latest country to confirm Delta outbreak

CNN — New Zealand’s first community Covid-19 case in six months is the Delta variant – and genome sequencing shows that it’s linked to the growing outbreak in neighboring Australia, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said. The country of five million people went into a nationwide lockdown late Tuesday night, hours...
CarsPosted by
CNN

Tesla is under investigation because its cars keep hitting emergency vehicles

New York (CNN Business) — Federal safety regulators are investigating at least 11 accidents involving Tesla cars using Autopilot or other self-driving features that crashed into emergency vehicles when coming upon the scene of an earlier crash. The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration said seven of these accidents resulted 17...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

The Memo: Democrats vent frustration with Biden on Afghanistan

President Biden is in the middle of his first unanticipated crisis, and even many members of his own party are appalled. The chaotic scenes in Afghanistan have transformed a popular decision by Biden — ending the 20-year war — into a debacle. Democrats are asking the same question as everyone...

Comments / 0

Community Policy