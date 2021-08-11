Twin sisters develop app to help people with scoliosis
(MIAMI) -- Twin sisters Hadley and Delaney Robertson created the BraceTrack app to help people who use scoliosis braces. The twins, 15, from Miami were both diagnosed with scoliosis at age 12 during their annual checkup in January 2018. According to the American Association of Neurological Surgeons, scoliosis affects 2-3% of the population, or an estimated 6 to 9 million people, in the United States. It can develop as early as infancy but is typically onset between 10 and 15 years old.ktbb.com
