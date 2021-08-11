Twin sisters develop app to help people with scoliosis

The first time I ever heard of mentoring was from my mom. I was young and she was an elementary school teacher. She had a new student who had significant struggles at home. Mom became her mentor. She helped the girl meet classmates, form friendships, get to know her way around and even met her grandmother. Over time, my mom helped her mentee by listening to and discussing ideas on what directions to go for high school and beyond. I knew the girl was happy and fit in, and I know the lasting friendship that developed made my mom feel good.