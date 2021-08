“America’s Got Talent” kicked off the season 16 quarter-finals round on August 10 with the first live show of the summer. The second of these three episodes airs on August 17. It too features a dozen acts per night who will perform for America’s votes. Judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara can still buzz an act but the real power is in the hands of the home audience, who will vote overnight for their favorites. On the August 10 quarterfinal of “AGT,” the line-up was led off by Howie’s Golden Buzzer, Northwell Nurse Choir. Two other groups...