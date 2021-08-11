Persons identified in murder-suicide on Chippewah Drive; one arrested for disorderly conduct during investigation
A Wednesday morning double shooting on Chippewah Drive just off of University Avenue has been confirmed by the Jones County Sheriff’s Department as a murder-suicide. “This morning at approximately 9:55 a.m. the Jones County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to a call on Chippewah Drive in reference to a shooting,” said Chief Deputy Mitch Sumrall Wednesday morning.impact601.com
